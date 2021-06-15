Share the truth















Conservatives that find themselves living in Communist California have been praying for this day to finally arrive. Gavin Newsom finally announced that he’s “allowing” us to go back to business-as-usual. No more mask mandates. No more capacity limits. No more restrictions.

Except that there’s a catch… you have to be vaccinated. Otherwise, you have to continue practicing social distancing, wear a mask and essentially be segregated out from the rest of the population.

Now, you might be asking yourself, “What is Jeff talking about? Why is he saying that this is worse than the lockdowns?”

The reason why this is worse than the government mandates COVID-19 lockdowns is because we are moving from governmental overt warfare to subversive psychological warfare. Governor Newsom is going to use your vaccinated friends and family against you, manipulating you until you comply with getting the jab because you can only withstand peer pressure for so long.

When it was nothing more than governmental mandates, conservatives across the country had no problem resisting this tyrannical stripping away of our Constitutional Rights. We took a stand for freedom and refused to comply with illegal laws. This is different, however, because it will come down to whether you can resist your friends, family and loved ones.

Think about it, this goes beyond just whether a business will allow you to enter their store, although surely there’s going to be many that will refuse service completely to the unvaccinated. This goes to the heart of your very friendships and relationships with family members.

Can you withstand the pressure of not being invited to a birthday party, baby shower or wedding because you refuse to take the jab? Can you live with yourself if you never see your best friend again because their doctor says to avoid contact with you until you are “vaxxed”?

You see, the state of California is not moving back to freedom. We are moving into an even more sinister plot to get you to take the jab. The powers-that-be are using your loved ones against you, in an attempt to compel you to go against your conscience.

The moment of truth is upon us. Are you strong enough to withstand this psychological manipulation? Are you willing to refuse to comply to these evil tactics? Only time will tell. But remember, as your friends and family are begging you to get injected with this unapproved experimental drug just so you can come over for dinner, this is your government at work manipulating your loved ones to control you.

