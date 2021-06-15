Share the truth















In an exclusive interview with Breitbart London, Hong Kong activist Nathan Law said that the recent crackdowns by the Chinese Communist Party on the Tiananmen Square Massacre vigil and the imposition of censorship in the Hong Kong film industry represent the “annihilation” of the One Country, Two Systems promise of the Sino-British Joint Declaration on Hong Kong.

The Tiananmen Square Massacre in 1989, which left up to 10,000 dead in Beijing , has been honoured by the citizens of Hong Kong since 1990. For the second year in a row, the Hong Kong Police force — an arm of the Chinese Communist Party — banned demonstrations and vigils under the pretence of the coronavirus, despite the city recording zero cases of the Wuhan Virus in the days prior to the announcement of the ban.

One week after the anniversary of the massacre, the CCP puppet government of Carrie Lamb in Hong Kong announced that the film industry would be subject to censorship under the draconian national security law, which was imposed upon the city last June.

The law introduced curbs on the freedoms promised to the city following the handover of the former British colony to the dictatorship in Beijing in 1997. […]

