The New York Times appeared to celebrate a liberal think tank tied to leftist billionaire George Soros for spreading its influence in Washington, D.C.

The Times propagated how Data for Progress , a pro- Green New Deal and Medicare-for-All group, “has grown comfortable with mainstream influence.” The group is a project of the dark money group Tides Advocacy. The story, headlined “Born on the Left, Data for Progress Comes of Age in Biden’s Washington,” championed how “President Biden mentions it in private calls. The White House reads its work. And Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, teams up with its leaders for news conferences, blog posts and legislation.” Soros’s Open Society Foundations funded Tides Advocacy with at least $4,485,000 between 2017 and 2019.

The newspaper didn’t even bother to mention Data for Progress’s ties to Tides Advocacy or that its parent organization was funded by Soros. Instead, The Times pushed how “[t]he embrace of Data for Progress by the highest ranks of the Democratic Party is a coming-of-age moment for a left-leaning polling firm and think tank that is barely three years old.”

Part of the group's early success



