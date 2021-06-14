Share the truth















There are many reasons to doubt the 2020 election results. No question, strange things were happening on Election Night. Democrats’ push for universal mail-in balloting made fraud much easier to commit. There is evidence of massive foreign cyber-interference as well. The media say there is nothing to see here, but we cannot move on from November 3 until we fully understand what happened.

Voting fraud has been going on for many years and has not been confronted in any meaningful way. The Democrats’ playbook for a long time has been to steal elections. This time, it was on a grand scale. Ironically, had Trump won his second term, election fraud would continue endlessly into the future with little comment.

Arizona is nearing the completion of a full forensic audit, and lawmakers from other states are traveling there to see how it is done. The issue is reaching critical mass. Election integrity is finally getting the attention it deserves, and the truth of the 2020 election is going to come out.

In his report, Peter Navarro provides abundant evidence that the presidential election results resulted from widespread fraud, ballot-stuffing, and other election irregularities.

Navarro claims that the Democrat grand strategy was to dramatically increase […]

Read the whole story at www.americanthinker.com

Share the truth













