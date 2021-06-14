Share the truth















The three most well-known members of the neoconservative Bush family — George H.W., George W., and Jeb — have all expressed different degrees of contempt towards Donald Trump. The eldest was very vocally opposed to Trump’s demeanor when he was still alive. George W. has been quieter but when he speaks of Trump, he speaks ill. Jeb absolutely hates him after being embarrassed by him daily during the 2016 Republican nomination campaign.

But the fourth most well-known Bush — Texas Attorney General candidate George P. Bush — doesn’t follow in his father Jeb’s footsteps on the Trump issue. George P. started supporting Trump the moment his father dropped out of the race to the chagrin of Jeb’s supporters who blamed Trump for knocking their guy off the anointment pedestal. The GOP was ready to make him their guy until Trump exposed him for the weak, milquetoast politician that he is.

Please clap.

George P. came out fast to embrace the MAGA movement in his efforts to unseat current Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton. The AG is also a Trump supporter and has been a strong ally in Texas before, during, and after the election. It was Paxton who led the charge to the Supreme Court to call into question four of the contested states. His suit was never heard.

Despite the uphill battle, George P. is making the MAGA push. According to Just The News:

“President Trump is the future of the party,” Bush, a member of the Bush political family, said on the “John Solomon Reports” podcast. “We need to carry on the successes that we’ve had this past November in our state, helping to elect new down-ballot candidates and carry on this legacy.”

Bush, now the Texas land commissioner, is the son of former Florida GOP Gov. Jeb Bush and the only member of the Bush political family – which includes former Presidents George H.W. Bush and son George W. Bush – to openly support Trump.

Whether Trump will back Bush is uncertain, considering Paxton has been among the former president’s most public and loyal supporters. Bush said Monday that he makes the argument “all the time” to family members that Trump is “the life of the Republican Party.”

“He has brought a new sense of energy,” Bush also said.

Bush became a vocal supporter of Trump after his father exited the 2016 Republican presidential primary, which Trump won.

“When you look at my policies, I’m all about America First. Trump is the center of the Republican Party,” Bush told Fox News on June 9. “I am my own man. I support him. We need to carry on that legacy and capture the lightning he brought to the Republican Party.”

It’s very hard to imagine a scenario in which Trump would endorse anyone over Paxton, who has remained in Trump’s corner throughout his political career. But there is something appealing about the son of Jeb Bush being an avid fan of Trump’s, and that could play a role in Trump simply not endorsing anyone during the primary. Doing so would be a de facto endorsement of George P.

Generally speaking, the Bush family has dragged down the Republican Party and harmed the nation with their neoconservative policies. But at least one Bush is willing to put America First.

