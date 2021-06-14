Share the truth















BUT, FIRST….

Happy 75th birthday, President Donald Trump. You should be celebrating it today in the Oval Office. The fact that you are not is why the gathering of the darkness all around us is accelerating at a mind-boggling pace.

VOICES OF REASON GIVE WAY TO UNWAVERING AUTOCRACY

President Ronald Reagan brought down the Soviet Union. But today Vladimir Putin has returned Russia to a land of oppression. In Moscow today, it’s either his way or the cemetery.

The bloodthirsty reign of Mao Tse Tung has returned in the regime of Xi Jinping. China was never capitalist but it has become an absolute hell hole recently.

Canada replacing Stephen Harper with Justin Trudeau was equivalent to the United States buying into Obama’s lies. Here in the USA, we had a brief respite but the alligators are once again controlling the swamp.

THE IRON DOME WON’T TURN BACK GOD’S WRATH

The Hebrew scriptures, which Christians refer to as the Old Testament, are a constant reminder that Israel has always had bad kings interspersed with good kings. There were times when God’s chosen people forsook Him, following after false deities and indulging their own sinful desires.

When Pilate let the people decide whether to release Jesus or Barabbas, they made the wrong choice. The history of Jerusalem is one of ups and downs. There were times when people sought God’s Will and He blessed them. Other times, they rebelled against His Will and He let them suffer the consequences.

In the United States, we have our 22nd Amendment which limits our head of state to two terms. But Israel’s dysfunctional system makes a complete mockery of how to choose the person who stands between you and the devil incarnate. Time will tell what Naftali Bennett will do or won’t do. One thing you can be sure though is that they are already preparing in Tehran to test his mettle sooner rather than later. It won’t be with mere words.

MEANWHILE JOE JUST MEANDERS AND BABBLES

It is safe to say that nobody really takes Joe Biden seriously these days. Is he being led by the nose by Jill Biden or Kamala Harris or … well, you fill in the blank? Whether he pushes the red nuke button thinking it’s just the bidet or he wipes out Planet Earth in some other novel as yet unanticipated manner, the person with the most hazardous job in the world is the one who follows him around with that briefcase known as the football.

“Follow the Constitution, obey the commander-in-chief, destroy the world.”

WE NEED A RAY OF SUNSHINE TO DISPEL THE DARKNESS

John 3

20 Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed. 21 But whoever lives by the truth comes into the light, so that it may be seen plainly that what they have done has been done in the sight of God.

NO EASY ANSWERS

I’ve long been brash and impertinent enough to suggest things that are well beyond my paygrade, but I can’t tell you how this is going to play out. Kamala Harris is no more competent than Joe Biden and she is one heck of a lot more malevolent. Then, next in succession is Nancy Pelosi. What can I say, folks?

There’s been a lot of attention lately to efforts going on within various states to uncover anomalies (we’ll just employ that euphemism) in the 2020 presidential election. But all three branches of government absolutely defaulted and did not follow their constitutional oath. Otherwise we wouldn’t be in this dismal situation. If you think the Supreme Court is going to reverse the election results and either declare Donald Trump the winner or require a new election, tell me what the Tooth Fairy left under your pillow last time.

THE CAUSE IS SPIRITUAL AND SO IS THE SOLUTION

I have quoted Ephesians 6:12 numerous times, but you will remember it better if you take the time to look it up yourself if you don’t already know what it says. We have corrupt men and women controlling world politics. Therefore, the solution cannot be merely political.

What is the best case scenario? When Sodom and Gomorrah went too far down the path of wickedness, Almighty God finally intervened. There are still Christians here as the salt of the earth, as the preservative, praying for God’s Divine Mercy to spare the world what it really deserves for its blasphemy.

But one day we will all be gone and it won’t be on a UFO. While we are with Jesus at the Marriage Feast of the Lamb, a false Antichrist will step into the Holy of Holies in the rebuilt Temple in Jerusalem and proclaim himself to be God. If this is all news to you or you just considerate it as bizarre fanatical fundamental eschatology, remember that you read this when news reports all over the world are that airplanes suddenly had no pilots, surgeons disappeared in mid-operation, everyday ordinary people just vanished, but many clerics of major religions and most heads of state were left behind.

You really don’t want to wait until then to truly become “woke”. When God withdraws His Holy Spirit from dealing with the hearts of humankind, if you didn’t believe when it was voluntary and optional, you won’t do it then when it would cause you to be beheaded for your faith.

NOW IS THE TIME

We may not have until the 2024 election and perhaps not even the midterms in 2022. None of us knows our own physical body’s inherent expiration date. Nor can we predict when human history as we know it will come to a close and be no more.

But, you can easily see that life is not as it was. The authoritarianism which came with the pandemic is not going to ever let go. Whether you want to play Chinese roulette and be vaccinated without knowing the long-term effects of untested pharmaceuticals, just remember that covid is not the last thing in their bag of tricks. Once you have let government cause you to do things that you know are morally wrong, it’s game over. Unlike the electronic versions, there is no reset and new life for your avatar.

When you walk into a dark room, you don’t bash the darkness with a baseball bat to try to drive it away. You simply flip the light switch and the light replaces the darkness. That’s because the darkness does not exist in and of itself. Darkness is just the absence of light. Just as cold is the absence of heat.

John 8:12

When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said,

“I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.”

In Heaven there will be no need of moon and stars or sun because God is the Light and there is no darkness.

Matthew 6:9-13

This, then, is how you should pray:

“Our Father in heaven,

hallowed be your name, your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one.”

CONCLUSION

Proverbs 14:12

There is a way that appears to be right, but in the end it leads to death.

If you have gotten this far but you’re ready to quit reading now and say that was just a bunch of dimwitted Bible-thumping, I just admonish you to keep your eyes open while there is still light. When the darkness comes, know that you were forewarned.

Better yet, just humbly admit that we mortal human beings do not have the answers and we cannot control our own destiny. There will always be evil leaders. We will not always have righteous men and women at the helm. So, don’t be discouraged. God is still in control.

“Turn your eyes upon Jesus

Look full, in His wonderful face

And the things of earth will grow strangely dim

In the light of His glory and grace.”

SOLAR ECLIPSE

When the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun blocking its light, we are warned not to stare at the event because it can cause blindness. Likewise, we dare not focus our eyes upon the current spiritual Eclipse lest we be forever spiritually blinded. We must just remain confident that every Eclipse throughout history has been temporary and that the Sun’s light would re-emerge. Likewise, God’s Son will soon re-emerge and dispel the darkness. But look away from the Eclipse lest it blind you so your eyes will see the Light of the World when He returns.

Article cross-posted from David’s blog.

