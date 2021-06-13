Share the truth















Stating the facts about sex and biology such as that men are men and cannot “become” women, is protected by the Equality Act 2010 in the United Kingdom, a stunning decision from a judge there has found.

Article by Bob Unruh from WND.

The ruling came in the case of Maya Forstater, who lost her job for defending the reality of biological sex, according to a report from the Christian Institute.

She was a dismissed from her position as a tax consultant in 2019 after she said on social media that biology determines whether people are male or female.

An employment tribunal later ruled that action was legitimate, but a judge, Mr. Justice Choudhury, now has reversed that.

“I am delighted to have been vindicated. I lost my job simply for expressing a view that is true and important, and held by the great majority of people in this country: sex matters,” she said in a statement released by the institute. “Being a woman is a material reality. It is not a costume or a feeling. Institutions that pretend sex doesn’t matter become hostile places for women, in particular.”

The “tribunal” that ruled against her earlier had said her views were “not worth of respect.”

But the judge said, in his decision, those “beliefs may well be profoundly offensive and even distressing to many others, but they are beliefs that are and must be tolerated in a pluralist society.”

Her case now goes to a new tribunal for a determination if her dismissal was because of her “protected belief.”

To the Daily Telegraph earlier this year, Forstater said she not only lost her job, but was subjected to abuse, because of her beliefs.

She had worked for the Centre for Global Development in the U.K. when she wrote of her concern about allowing people to choose their gender, arguing it is determined by biology rather than identity.

DailyMail.com reported she wrote on Twitter it’s a biological fact that “men cannot change into women.”

She explained her employer immediately “expressed concern” and said, “I was told to put a disclaimer into my twitter bio and warned that a lot of people would find my tweets offensive and exclusionary.”

She then was dismissed, she said, even though she was found innocent of breaching company policy.

“I am concerned that governments around the world are rushing through laws and policies which say that people with male bodies can become women simply by identifying as women,” she explained.

Forstater wrote on Twitter that “when men wear make-up, heels, dresses they don’t become women.”

She also objected to the idea, now adopted wholeheartedly by the Biden administration in America, to allow men who call themselves women to access women’s restrooms, locker rooms and showers.

