Share the truth















Naftali Bennett and Benjamn Netanyahu (Gali Tibbon / AFP / Getty) Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ripped his likely replacement, Naftali Bennett, in a speech to Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, on Sunday afternoon, prior to the vote to confirm the new Israeli government.

“Bennett always does the opposite of what he says and what he promises,” Netanyahu said, mocking his rival’s prior statements about opposing the Iran nuclear deal.

Netanyahu had begun by noting that he and his party, the Likud, had won more votes than any other party in the Knesset.

He recounted his long history of public service, including his role in hostage rescues as a member of Israel’s special forces; his diplomatic service in the U.S.; and his work in the government as Israel’s longest-serving prime minister.

“We changed Israel into a world power,” he said, noting Israel’s emergence as a technological and economic force.

“We were the first in the world to emerge from the coronavirus,” he added, and stressed Israel’s free-market reforms, noting that they had enabled Israel to weather the pandemic with far greater success than many other countries.Netanyahu added that his government had proudly opposed the Iran nuclear deal, and had also managed to forge a […]

Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com

Share the truth













