For all of us who bought into the America First agenda, during the Trump administration we had an agenda: Support President Trump and the candidates willing to do what it takes to Make America Great Again. We did that, and more. We had President Trump’s back through all of the personal attacks, the impeachments and even after the fiasco of the 2020 Election that was stolen from him.

Each of the guests in this episode of Freedom Squad were a part of the MAGA Movement. I think that we’d all consider ourselves to still be a part of that movement. Dr Karlyn Borysenko, DeAnna Lorraine and Doni Anthony have all stuck it out with President Trump, not because we idolized the man, but because was going to bat for us and represented our ideals better than any other candidate out there.

However, after he left office, it feels like something has changed. Sure, President Trump has been quieter than a lot of us had anticipated. But it goes deeper than that. Many of us feel like we are fighting harder for the America First agenda than he is. We are fighting Election Fraud more. We are defending the MAGA Movement from the shameful attacks. At the same time, he’s also pushing the very vaccines that so many of his supporters are raising valid concerns over.

DeAnna Lorraine shared that it may be that he’s gotten out of touch with his base since leaving office. What it might take to wake him up is when he touts some of his recent endorsements of RINOs or even the COVID-19 vaccine… that the audience should boo him. Honestly, that’s not a bad idea. He represents us, but in these areas is not doing so.

Karlyn Borysenko shared that she’s only a recent convert to Republicanism, but is already considering Walking Away from us after only a year and a half simply because she has no clue what the Republican Party stands for or who our leaders are. Everyone is infighting and accomplishing nothing.

If we are going to turn things around, we are going to have to unite as Conservatives around some general principles: exposing election fraud, protecting our Constitutional Rights and cutting off the Chinese Communist Party. Everything else can be debated later. But let’s create a unified big tent to save our nation from the Leftist Globalist Elites who want to implement Cultural Marxism, Socialism and Critical Race Theory.

