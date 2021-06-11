Share the truth















Today, The Two Mikes had the great good fortune of being able to speak about China with Dr. Richard Fisher, from the International Assessment and Strategy Center. Discussing the threat posed to America by China, Dr. Fisher noted that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime currently is “full itself” because it believes that it is successfully pushing the United States toward the abyss, and without firing a shot.

The Chinese regime thinks that it can ride out the impact of the Wuhan Flu through its anti-U.S. media campaign, which includes threats of nuclear war, the support China pays from most of the U.S. mainstream media, most major U.S. universities, the hundreds of U.S. politicians that it has suborned in all branches of the U.S. government, across the federal-and-state bureaucracies, and throughout the U.S. business sector, especially Big Pharma. (NB: Whether or not listeners believe the Biden regime is owned by the CCP, it is obvious that Biden and his gang are intentionally trying to destroy the U.S. economy, a fact that does nothing but help further China’s goals.)

Dr. Fisher also pointed out that Beijing’s threats and saber-rattling toward Taiwan will continue, as it prepares for a possible invasion/war against Taiwan. Dr. Fisher noted that best estimates show that China will be ready to invade in about 6 years using a lumbering, cargo-vessel-based invasion fleet, but by the early-2030s will be positioned to conduct a blitzkrieg-like attack on Taiwan.

The threat posed by China to the United States is vastly greater than any other on the list of threats to the republic — climate change doesn’t even make the list — and Dr. Fisher suggested that any politician thinking of running for president in 2024 ought to begin now to understand the reality of China and the dire threat it poses.

Whoever wins the presidency in 2024 will be on his own in dealing with China as the bipartisan governing elite is almost entirely busy preparing the coast-to-coast red carpet it will use to welcome the PLA and the occupation government it will bring in its wake.

