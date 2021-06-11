Share the truth















Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a press conference at Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, asked this week if he would sign a bill banning transgender surgeries for minors, answered succinctly, “That would be something that I would sign for sure.” He also targeted “woke” corporations, asserting, “They tend to genuflect before whatever the most recent left-wing cause is.”

In an interview with The Daily Caller, DeSantis was asked, “Is Florida interested in passing the kind of legislation banning transgender surgeries for minors?”

“I’m very much opposed to chemical castration of minors,” DeSantis relpied. “I think that that’s a really, really— I think, honestly, I didn’t even know that this existed until a few years ago. So that would be something that I would sign for sure.”

“Earlier this year, Florida lawmakers introduced legislation to ban transgender surgeries and procedures for children, titled the Youth Gender and Sexual Identity Act, but the bill died in a Professions & Public Health Subcommittee on April 30,” The Daily Caller noted .

Earlier in the interview, The Daily Caller asked DeSantis about the legislation he signed to ban biological males from women’s sports, noting that not every governor is willing to sign such legislation and asking […]

Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com

Share the truth













