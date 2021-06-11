Share the truth















Photo credit Bernadette Wurzinger from Pixabay. Just the words “apple pie” have me craving it… but according to Raj Patel of The Guardian , apple pie is evil, and we shouldn’t be eating because of something called “food injustice.”

If you’re already scratching your head as you look for ingredients to make a pie crust, you’re not alone. But according to Patel, apple pie has “deep roots” in colonialism and slavery. And from the way he starts his diatribe, apple pie is clearly not as American as it is made out to be. Patel starts by suggesting that apple pie, despite being iconic in America, is actually the product of cultural appropriation.

Patel argues that apple pie is a variant of an English pumpkin recipe, and that apples as we know them today didn’t originate in America. “Apples were first domesticated in central Asia, making the journey along the Silk Road to the Mediterranean four thousand years ago. Apples traveled to the western hemisphere with Spanish colonists in the 1500s in what used to be called the Columbian Exchange, but is now better understood as a vast and ongoing genocide of Indigenous people.”

It is?

Oh, and guess what? Sugar isn’t “uniquely American,” […]

Read the whole story at pjmedia.com

Share the truth













