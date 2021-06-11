Share the truth















(AP Photo/Al Behrman, File) President Joe Biden’s whopping $6 trillion budget proposal is overflowing with massive expansions of government power, tax increases, and new federal spending programs that the country simply cannot afford.

All of these concerns have received significant media attention from right-leaning media outlets in recent weeks, and rightly so. But one of the most worrisome parts of Biden’s plan has not managed to get the coverage it deserves: Biden’s proposed expansion of the IRS.

President Biden’s budget proposal calls for increasing funding for the IRS by $80 billion , much of which would go toward hiring nearly 87,000 new workers over the next 10 years. If Congress adopts Biden’s plan, the size of the IRS would double, with its workforce increasing by about 15 percent every year.

According to the Biden administration, the primary reason behind the expansion is to help the IRS chase down individuals and families who cheat on their taxes. Apparently, the tens of thousands of people who already work at the IRS aren’t enough to get the job done.

In addition to Biden’s plan to expand the size of the staff at the IRS, the White House and congressional Democrats have also proposed substantially increasing disclosure […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

