Share the truth















The relationship between Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West and Governor Greg Abbott has been strained. West has been pushing the party to align more with the populist America- and Texas-First mentality, a la Donald Trump, while Abbott and many in Texas Republican leadership have sought a kinder, gentler GOP. But both are in agreement that the border crisis must be addressed immediately and the Biden administration is doing nothing but helping the cartels.

West, who will be stepping down as Chair on July 11, has been considering running against Abbott for Governor. That may be why Abbott is finally taking action on the border. On May 23, Allen released a video standing in front of the incomplete border wall near El Paso and lambasted the Biden administration for holding back Customs and Border Protection while halting wall construction. He called on Texas to pick up the mantle and defend the southern border on its own with clear implications that Abbott isn’t doing enough.

West posted the video on Gab yesterday. A few hours later, Abbott announced executive orders that seemed to address much of what West had called on him to do. According to Fox News:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced his state has allocated $1 billion in its fiscal year budget toward border security, telling “The Ingraham Angle” on Thursday he will use part of that money to resume the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall started by Donald Trump but hastily halted by President Biden.

Abbott, joining the program from the border near Del Rio, said he has had enough of the White House’s “willful” disregard for rule of law and for the well-being of Texans and Americans, especially those in places like Del Rio and other border towns.

“To make a fine point on it, we have to build a border wall,” said Abbott. “I’ve been down here talking to the people in the Rio Grande Valley and the way they are being overrun is reprehensible, it’s disastrous what the Biden administration has done.”

Abbott condemned Biden for ending the “Remain in Mexico” policy that Trump forged with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, which staved off some of the influx of migrants as they were instructed to file for asylum in Mexico before crossing into the United States.

“[Trump] began building the border wall and now suddenly all of that disappeared and as you highlighted, it has led to a dramatic increase in the number of people crossing the border but it’s not just on the company minors, its people were causing great damage and harm to the residents right here in Del Rio as while his people up and down the entire border,” said Abbott.

It is not confirmed that Abbott’s move is a response to West’s calls for action, but it seems very likely the popular conservative’s message reached Abbott at some point over the last two weeks. As GOP Chair, any public messages by West will be monitored by Abbott’s team. Moreover, everything West said in the video makes absolute sense and in light of Abbott’s inaction thus far, one has to assume the pressure applied by West played a role in Abbott’s decision.

West noted that Texas leads the nation in human sex trafficking for a reason. The cartels operate on both sides of the border and strike fear into American citizens with the power they wield. If Biden is holding back the federal government from protecting Americans against the evils of these transnational crime syndicates, then it’s up to Texas to lead the way.

It’s good that Allen West continues to apply pressure to protect our sovereign nation from foreign invaders. His leadership in Texas has been inspiring and his message is making an impact.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













