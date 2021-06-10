Share the truth















Big Tech has been colluding with the Democrat Party and the Globalist Elites to push nothing but propaganda and silence any dissenters. We’ve seen this in relation to COVID-19 itself, the ensuing vaccines, and then with Election Fraud. Anything that does not fit their fantasy worldview is simply banned. As we all know, they not only banned many of us raising legitimate concerns on these issues, but they deplatformed the actual President of the United States while he was still on office!

Recently, the President of Nigeria was banned from Twitter, so the nation retaliated with banning Twitter. While many of us appreciate the idea of Big Tech getting a taste of their own medicine, if we are going to be principled Constitutional Conservatives, we have to understand that this is not how to handle the situation.

President Trump put out a statement regarding this development:

“Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their president. More COUNTRIES should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech—all voices should be heard. In the meantime, competitors will emerge and take hold. Who are they to dictate good and evil if they themselves are evil? Perhaps I should have done it while I was President. But Zuckerberg kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was. 2024?”

First of all, I shouldn’t have to remind everyone: Trump was not king, he was president. In fact, he’s still the duly elected President of the United States, whether he’s in the White House or not. He’s the greatest president of our lifetime, but we can’t pretend that he had unlimited power. With that said, he can’t shut down business unilaterally, or else that would make him the dictator that the Left accuses him of being.

Rather there were several things that he and the Republicans could have done while he was still in office to combat the corruption and collusion of Big Tech. Unfortunately, they did nothing. According to President Trump, the reason he didn’t do anything was because “Zuckerberg kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was.” That’s not a good enough reason, Mr President.

Just as there was with Election Fraud, we had an opportunity to actually do something about Section 230. All it would have taken is to define the term “objectionable content,” to illegal activity and pornography, and that would have limited what these Social Media companies could censor you over. However, because that term remains broad, it essentially gives these companies the authority to target virtually anybody for any reason that they deem “objectionable.”

So what do we do now? Our window of opportunity has closed on the Federal level, due to the stolen election of 2020 crowning the Democrats the supreme rulers of America. However, states could potentially pass legislation to combat the evils of Social Media. On top of that, we have the ability to speak out at investor meetings, call our legislators and demand that they fix the problem. The other option is to come out with a superior platform that takes their power away.

Whichever route we choose, please do not by like the typical Conservatives that are all talk and no action. Get active and actually do something. The Left is motivated to get stuff done right now. We are content just complaining about it. No more! Get fired up and motivated and get out there and make something happen! It’s the only way to save America.

