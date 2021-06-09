Share the truth















Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP As RedState reported earlier today, a major story that was used to bludgeon President Donald Trump prior to his election died a brutal death today. The supposed undemocratic, human rights-abusing (at least according to the media) clearing of Lafayette Square last year turns out to have been nothing of the sort.

And the source for the news comes from the most unlikely of places. Here’s Ken Dilanian, otherwise known as “Fusion Ken,” belatedly having to admit the entire narrative was fake news. WATCH the pure pain and disappoint as NBC’s Ken Dilanian has to admit that the decision by Park Police to clear LaFayette Square of BLM protesters on June 1, 2020 was *NOT* so Trump could go to St. John’s: “A narrative we thought we knew is not the reality.” (1/) pic.twitter.com/KWtp4O5Aet — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 9, 2021 Now, the receipts have come due and I’m here to facilitate the airing of grievances. Let’s start with current President Joe Biden. He’s using the American military against the American people. He tear-gassed peaceful protesters and fired rubber bullets. For a photo. For our children, for the very soul of our country, we must defeat him. […]

