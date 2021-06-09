Share the truth















Source: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

New private text messages obtained and released by DailyMail.com show Hunter Biden’s colorful vocabulary, including racial slurs and talk of male anatomy.

Hunter repeatedly used the n-word in conversations with his white lawyer, sending messages such as “Becaause n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.”

In the same thread, Biden sent an image to his lawyer, George Mesires, later saying “Im sorry for sexting you accidentally that was meant for another friend named Georgia.”

In another conversation, Biden’s lawyer attempted to answer Hunter’s question about where to “find unconditional love,” replying, “God loves unconditionally. Beau loves you unconditionally. Children are too young to understand what it means. But you will show them.” Hunter’s response is as tragic as it is confusing: “OMG n***a did you just a fictional character from the imagination of the collective frightened and my dead brothers unconditional love is what I should rely on and my kids aren’t children George.”

In a back-and-forth that followed, Hunter noted that “My penis’ as of late has been un conditional,” “its big penis George,” and “I only love you because you’re black.””It’s so annoying when you interject with frivolity,” Hunter’s lawyer responded. “True dat […]

