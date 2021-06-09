Share the truth















Oh no, Joe!

Biden arrived on Wednesday in the United Kingdom to mark his first trip overseas.

While speaking to U.S. troops, Biden forgot to say “at ease” so the troops could sit down after standing to applaud him.

“I keep forgetting I’m president,” Biden said.

WATCH: President Joe Biden: “I keep forgetting I’m president.” pic.twitter.com/l8i8d0vHfx — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 9, 2021 Kamala Harris is also out of the U.S. and has been embarrassing herself on the world stage.

Harris finally admitted on Monday what most people have known: she has no plans to visit the U.S.-Mexico border.During a press conference in Guatemala, Harris said she does not plan to visit the southern border because it would just be a “grand gesture” as opposed to a genuine trip.“On the issues of Republicans’ political attacks or criticism or even concerns, the reason I am here in Guatemala as my first trip as vice president of the United States is that this is one of our highest priorities,” Harris said during a question and answer portion of her press conference with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei.“I came here to be here on the ground, to speak with the leader of this nation around what we […]

Read the whole story at conservativebrief.com

Share the truth













