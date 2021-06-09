Share the truth















Moments ago, President Trump released a brand new statement congratulating the country of Nigeria for banning Twitter from their country after their continued censorship practices.

He also teased a 2024 run for President, appearing to admit that he should have done more about censorship while he was in office.

“Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their President,” Trump said.

“ More COUNTRIES should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech—all voices should be heard. In the meantime, competitors will emerge and take hold. Who are they to dictate good and evil if they themselves are evil? Perhaps I should have done it while I was President. But Zuckerberg kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was. 2024? “, he concluded. Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America pic.twitter.com/eGJh78n4i9 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) June 8, 2021 Comment below with your reaction to Trump’s latest statement…

