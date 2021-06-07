Share the truth















MIAMI, Florida — Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) told Breitbart News he believes a profound shift seen in the 2020 election in the Hispanic community toward Republicans and away from Democrats will continue to intensify as long as the GOP sticks to what former President Donald Trump taught the party.

“These are communities made up of people who value common sense wisdom and working class values,” Rubio said when asked why Hispanic voters in Miami swung significantly Trump’s and Republicans’ way in 2020, a trend also seen in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas.

“That’s what their life is built on. Those are two things the left has abandoned. You hear lots of people talk about whether it’s socialism. Socialism is a part of it. Socialism is a part of the common sense part of it. In their mind, if I were to step in the shoes of someone who maybe voted for Obama in 2012, then voted for Donald Trump in 2020, they would say to you, ‘Look, I came from a socialist country. I fled it. Why the hell would we do that here?’ It makes no sense to them. So you see Democrats stand up and say, ‘I’m not […]

Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com

Share the truth













