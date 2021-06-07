Share the truth















Since the killing of George Floyd, Legal Insurrection has reported numerous examples of individuals who were fired, smeared, or bullied for speaking out. This happened to them not because they made bigoted remarks, but because they voiced ideas contrary to the woke social justice narrative.

The question is why is this happening? People on opposite sides of many issues respectfully disagree with each other all the time; they don’t resort to thuggish tactics in order to silence the other side. But for woke activists, silencing their adversaries is routine. There must be something about social justice ideology that leads to this kind of behavior. What is it?

I answer this question in “ A Woke New World ,” the feature article in the summer issue of The Objective Standard . A long-form article, “A Woke New World” is a detailed critique of the woke social justice movement and the toxic ideology on which this movement rests.

The first thing to understand about this movement is that it rejects the basic values of the civil rights movement. Martin Luther King called for the equal rights of minorities, and he dreamed of a day when black people would “not be judged by the color […]

