Former President Donald Trump unleashed on China during a speech that he gave on Saturday, blaming the nation for the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a speech to North Carolina Republicans, Trump demanded that China pay “reparations” to the world for the global devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We should all declare with one unified voice that China must pay. They must pay,” Trump said as the crowd cheered, according to Fox News .

Not stopping there, Trump said that all nations should join the United States in demanding that China pay for the effect of the virus.

“All nations should work together to present China a bill for a minimum of $10 trillion to compensate for the damage,” he said, adding that countries should join together and cancel the debt they owe to China as a “down payment” for reparations to the world.“The nations of the world should no longer owe money to China,” Trump said before calling for the United States to enact a “firm 100 percent tariff on all goods made in China.” Trump then pointed out that President Joe Biden and the Democrats […]

