As the New York City crime wave grows with people shot and dying, often in minority areas, most, but not all, of the candidates for mayor, want to abolish the police. One of the candidates, Maya Wiley, wants to cut $1 billion a year from the police.

Yet, this hypocrite extraordinaire pays for private security on her block in upscale Prospect Park South. In fact, a neighbor recounted Wiley’s demands for more aggressive NYPD policing after her partner was mugged.

Wiley says gun violence has roughly doubled in New York City in this most unusual year — as “a public health crisis built on the failure to address racial equality” and interrelated with the coronavirus public health crisis and its economic impact on Black and Latino New Yorkers in particular.

Only it’s not gun violence, it’s gang violence and without police, it will be a third world hell.

This woman sees everything through a racial prism.

THE GOAL IS ANARCHYTo prevent gun violence, she’s proposing a brand new $18 million Participatory Justice Fund “established with money redirected from the NYPD budget” for “communities identified by their rates of gun violence” to “support a democratic process” to identify and develop their own ideas for […]

