The Biden administration sent Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, attorneys advice on simply ignoring prosecuting some cases.

The memo, which was first published by Buzzfeed News on Friday, was originally drafted on May 27 and gives a list of factors for ICE attorneys to consider when determining which factors to prosecute.

It says that attorneys are allowed to ignore cases that involve green card holders; elderly immigrants, those who re pregnant or ill; and those who have been in the nation from a young age.

The guidance, written by chief ICE attorney John Trasviña, a President Biden appointee, was sent to prosecutors on May 27 and represents a shift in how the agency pursues deportation orders in immigration court by emphasizing the discretion prosecutors have in court. While it does not require prosecutors to toss cases, it could lead to more immigrants having the ability to push for delays or dismissal of their deportation cases.

Biden officials believe the memo is a way to cut the growing immigration court backlog and more efficiently use resources on cases that deserve attention. The staggering backlog of cases in immigration court, which number over 1 million, is unsustainable, officials say. […]

