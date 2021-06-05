Share the truth















Donald Trump is prepared to give a speech that will place him right in the middle of the 2022 midterm elections and it will be focused on the survival of the United States.

He will address the North Carolina Republican state convention on Saturday and The Daily Mail got an exclusive sneak peek and what he will say.

“The survival of America depends upon our ability to elect Republicans at every level – starting with the midterms next year,” he plans on saying.

“Together, we are going to defend our freedoms, we are going to stand up for our values, and we are going to take back our country!” he said.

He will also take aim at the coronavirus pandemic and Dr. Anthony Fauci in the speech.“The media, the Democrats, and the so-called experts are now finally admitting what I first said 13 months ago: the evidence demonstrates that the virus originated in a Chinese government lab,” he will say. In recent weeks, a string of leading scientists has admitted they were too hasty in assuming the virus had emerged from the wild. And President Joe Biden has directed the intelligence community look afresh at the question of its […]

Read the whole story at conservativebrief.com

