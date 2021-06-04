Share the truth















Official Opening For “Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl” Residency In Las Vegas After Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez issued a tweet complaining that her ailing grandmother in Puerto Rico was suffering, invoking former President Trump as a seeming cause, but not indicating she herself could offer help of her own, faux comedienne Kathy Griffin, infamous for posing with a severed head representing Trump, paid obsequious homage, replying, “Thank you for doing a great job. You represent Americans better than we represent ourselves.”

Ocasio-Cortez had tweeted, “Just over a week ago, my [grandmother] fell ill. I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID. This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR. People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them.”

Pundit Glenn Greenwald snapped, “One of the absolute best moments on Twitter this year (and don’t let anyone put doubts in your head by preposterously claiming that there was anything satirical or ‘joking’ about @kathygriffin’s tweet[)]. So often, woke liberalism masks these kinds of sentiments.” One of the absolute best moments on Twitter this year (and don’t let anyone put doubts in your head […]

