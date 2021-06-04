Share the truth















At a Bitcoin event, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was heckled by a woman over their censorship policies and election interference: The video starts with the woman yelling “censorship is a human rights violation” , “you are censoring people, you are interfering in elections” .

This woman speaks the truth and Dorsey totally deserves to be heckled. We all saw how Twitter interfered in the 2020 election to protect Joe Biden from the bombshell that the New York Post dropped in October of last year. And they kept the NY Post’s Twitter account locked for weeks on end because the Post refused to delete the tweet.

Then Jack said ‘oh we screwed up, sorry about that’. Bullcrap.

Read the whole story at therightscoop.com

