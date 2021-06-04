Share the truth















The Biden White House has made it very clear that they are proud of Fauci and still have confidence in him despite his emails showing he is a serial liar and sociopath.

Joe Biden on Friday said he is “ very confident in Dr. Fauc i.”

Biden’s White House Press Secretary then called Fauci a “renowned public servant.”

“It seems like there were times that [Fauci] was saying one thing in email and then coming to this microphone and saying something else,” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy said to Jen Psaki.

“Should [Fauci] be held accountable?” Doocy asked.Jen Psaki defended Fauci, an unelected bureaucrat who gets paid more than $400,000 a year to be wrong about everything, as a “renowned public servant.”VIDEO: Under questioning from Peter Doocy, Jen Psaki decries “attacks” against “renowned public servant” Dr. Fauci over the #FauciEmails , saying it’s something the Biden White House isn’t “going to stand by.” And when Doocy asked about gain of function research, Psaki refused to answer pic.twitter.com/7v7Mtqsvgr — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 4, 2021 When asked if Biden would […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

