One Rhode Island mother is fighting back in her daughter’s school district, demanding the school answer her public records request for information on its critical race theory curriculum.

According to reports , parent Nicole Solas filed more than 200 public records requests after the district reportedly refused to answer questions about how the topics of race and gender are approached in district classrooms.

School board committee members, however, said that Solas’ continual flood of public records requests is an intimidation tactic to force gender-inclusive and anti-racism policies out of the district — and initially prompted the district to consider a lawsuit against Solas. Ultimately, the district determined that mediation was the best course of action. What’s the background here?

The woman, Nicole Solas, said that when she enrolled her daughter in kindergarten for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year at the South Kingstown School District, she asked the district if it is teaching the children any lessons on gender theory or CRT.

She said that her daughter’s principal reportedly told her that they use gender-neutral pronouns and avoided referring to the children as “boys and girls.”

“I was also told that they refrain from using gendered terminology in general terms of anti-racism,” Solas said. […]

