AP Photo/Gregory Bull Almost every country in the world has a governmental process that determines which asylum seekers — if any — are allowed entry to their country. It’s a simple exercise of sovereign rights and it’s generally acknowledged that it’s a government’s right and duty to take on that responsibility.

Except in Joe Biden’s America. Biden has tasked six private “humanitarian groups” with choosing which individuals or families applying for asylum in the U.S. deserve to enter the country.

This outrageous and unprecedented action is necessary because of the chaos at the border. The Biden administration doesn’t have the personnel to go to Mexico and interview the thousands of refugees applying for asylum, so they’ve tasked the private groups to act in the name of the United States government to do the job for them.

What’s more, the criteria the humanitarian groups are using to select who comes in and who doesn’t is secret. No one knows why they would choose one refugee from Honduras and not another.

“As the United States continues to enforce the CDC Order under its Title 42 public health authority, we are working to streamline a system for identifying and lawfully processing particularly vulnerable individuals who warrant […]

Read the whole story at pjmedia.com

