Share the truth















A delegation from Pennsylvania will try to convince legislative leaders in the state to back an audit of the 2020 election after visiting an election review taking place in Arizona’s largest county.

Article from The Epoch Times.

“I’m 100 percent for us having one and I think our leadership is starting to lean that way,” Pennsylvania Sen. Cris Dush told reporters at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, where the Maricopa County audit has been happening since April 23.

Dush was joined by Pennsylvania Sen. Doug Mastriano and Pennsylvania Rep. Rob Kauffman.

Dush said he was impressed by how the Arizona audit was being done, including how the firms hired by the Arizona Senate are handling chain of custody issues.

“I’ve never seen anything like it to be quite honest with you, it’s fantastic. I’d like to encourage other state legislatures to get down here and take a look at it as well, especially if you’ve had situations like we experienced in Pennsylvania that really have our citizens in an uproar,” he said.

Mastriano told a pool reporter that he supports Pennsylvania conducting an audit like the Arizona one.

“I’m not about overturning anything. I’m just trying to find out what went right, what went wrong? And how do we have better elections in the future?” he said.

That’s the same reasoning Arizona senators have put forth when explaining why they ordered the Maricopa County audit.

One poll showed about 40 percent of voters in Pennsylvania have concerns about the integrity of the election, the state senator noted, adding: “For the sake of our … constitutional republic, and for the sake of people’s peace of mind, let’s just do it. Let’s pick a few counties and put people’s minds at rest.”

A majority of the Pennsylvania legislature would need to support an audit, Mastriano added. The legislature’s Republican and Democrat leaders did not respond to requests for comment.

The Pennsylvania delegation planned to take the information they learned while in Arizona back to Republican leaders.

Auditors hired by the Arizona Senate, led by Florida-based Cyber Ninjas, are reviewing the nearly 2.1 million ballots cast in the county during the 2020 presidential election. They have also examined tabulators and other machines used during the contest.

Republicans control the Arizona Senate; Democrats have largely opposed the audit, arguing that voter information could be at risk of being compromised.

Observers sent to the coliseum by Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, said they saw a security gate left unattended and a procedure manual marked “confidential” left on a counter. They also learned that copies of voting system data were sent to a laboratory in Montana and claimed quality control practices to ensure data are entered correctly are not in place, “rendering all of the data and findings unreliable.”

The Arizona Senate’s liaison did not respond when asked about the observers’ notes.

Kauffman told The Epoch Times before the tour that he wanted to see firsthand how the audit was being run.

“The Arizona forensic audit is really one of the talks of America and there’s a lot of stuff being thrown around about how it’s being conducted, and I kind of see this as a fact finding to see what’s happening on the ground in Arizona, how it’s happening, and if it’s something that should be done in other states,” he said.

Taxpayer money was not used for the trip, the lawmakers said.

Follow Zachary on Twitter:

Follow Zachary on Parler: @zackstieber

Image from Wikimedia Commons.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













