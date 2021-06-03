Share the truth















For weeks, MyPillow.com founder and CEO Mike Lindell has claimed that when the information he has is released, it will lead to a Supreme Court case in which all nine Justices will vote to overturn the fraudulent results of the 2020 presidential election. Today, he released a video (watch it below) detailing the evidence that he has, aptly called “Absolutely 9-0.”

His team of cybersecurity experts were able to isolate “PCAPs” or “Packet Captures” that are immutable. They include data compiled about packets of information transmitted back and forth between two computers. What they found was that there were tons of packets transferred between the voting machines and/or tabulation machines and other countries, most notably Communist China.

The data captured cannot be changed, as Lindell’s anonymous cyber-expert explained in the video.

“You can’t go back in time and fake a PCAP,” he said. “You have to essentially capture that packet in real time, so you need to record it. You can’t go backwards and recreate this whole chain of events. It happens and you record it.”

The video is fascinating and demonstrates why Lindell has been so confident. He is in the process of filing a lawsuit against Dominion Voting Systems, the company allegedly at the center of what Lindell has proposed that happened on and just after Election Day, 2020.

“This isn’t subjective,” the cyber-expert declared. “It just is what it is.”

Millions of Americans, particularly supporters of Donald Trump, have maintained their belief that Joe Biden did not truly win the 2020 presidential election. Thousands of affidavits and multiple videos have demonstrated unambiguous voter fraud, but thus far the judicial system has not taken the time to hear the evidence in a court of law. Meanwhile, mainstream media and nearly everyone in Washington DC, including Establishment Republicans, have denounced the notion of widespread voter fraud in spite of the evidence.

The cyber-expert explained that since the PCAPs are all live captures of the voter fraud happening in real time, this is the exact evidence necessary to back claims of voter fraud, including manipulation from Communist China and other foreign entities.

“You talk about a smoking gun,” Lindell exclaimed. He has had this information since January 9 but has put his team through the arduous process of validating and revalidating the data to make absolutely sure it is accurate and says what they believe it says.

Lindell continued, “You know, for two months people have attacked me and told me I didn’t have the evidence and all this stuff. We’ve made these other movies, but I wanted to get on here and explain to everyone this was an attack by China on our country through these Dominion and other machines.”

At one point in the video, Lindell plays clips from Democrats including then-Senator Kamala Harris and Senator Amy Klobuchar expressing concern for the voting machines and how easily hackable they were. This is something we’ve covered before. As I noted last November, Democrats were leading the charge against voting companies like Dominion all the way until the point that Joe Biden was the presumptive nominee, then they inexplicably stopped investigating it.

Many journalists, even in “conservative” media, have panned Lindell and his claims that President Trump will be reinstated in August, 2021. Fox News has been particularly harsh with Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara saying she doesn’t believe it. According to Western Journal:

Fox News co-host Brian Kilmeade had asked, “What about this story that President Trump is thinking that he is going to be placed into office in August? Is that true? Has he mentioned that to you? Because I think 24 hours a day, other networks are running with that story.”

“Well, I think you should take a look at who those networks are and who is pushing that story out,” Lara Trump answered.

“I think that that is a lot of folks getting a little worked up about something just because maybe there wasn’t enough pushback, you know, from the Republican side,” Lara Trump added.

“No, I have not heard any plans for Donald Trump to be installed in the White House in August,” she concluded.

Kilmeade responded, “You just blew up all their programming for the next 72 hours.”

We, on the other hand, have supported Lindell and others who have proclaimed that massive, widespread voter fraud changed the results of the 2020 election. We will see if he’s able to get his lawsuit to the Supreme Court. This video shows evidence that, if validated, truly could be the smoking gun many of us have sought.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













