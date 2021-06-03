Share the truth















Today we saw the vindication of all of us conservative “conspiracy theorists” with the release of the Dr Fauci emails. Since the beginning of COVID-19, we’ve been discredited, cancelled, deplatformed and censored simply for pointing out the actual science and data behind the coronavirus “pandemic.” These emails by Dr Fauci prove that we were right all along and were wrongly persecuted for refusing to submit to tyranny.

If the mainstream media, Big Tech and our own government were lying to all us all along, as we can now prove is true… what else are they covering up and lying about? I’m glad you asked!

Matt Couch, Mindy Robinson and Eric Matheny joined me for this first edition of Freedom Squad, a new series I’m hosting featuring a rotating panel of guests. During this episode, we took a deep dive into the conspiracy behind COVID-19 and what we can no confirm is true, including the fact that the virus was created in a lab and actually has strands of the HIV virus spliced into the coronavirus.

These are scary times when the American people are being flat-out lied to and manipulated to inject themselves with an experimental drug. As Matt Couch stated during this show, “When we were growing up, we were told not to succumb to peer pressure and don’t do drugs. Now we are being pressured to take an experimental drug!”

Another vitally important issue that we are clearly also being lied to about is the stolen election of 2020. It is a fact that President Donald Trump is the rightful winner of the election and is the duly elected President of the United States. Joe Biden is nothing more than the Alleged President at best, while more accurately described as the Former Vice President of the United States.

Mindy Robinson breaks down what is going on with the Arizona Audit and shares that she knows for a fact that it will prove that the election was stolen. She points out that this was more than just the typical election fraud that we are accustomed to, which she’s raising the alarm about since way before this election. This will show a massive conspiracy to steal the election and to give power to the Democrats to implement their socialist and globalist agenda. As Eric Matheny declared: The Global Reset is a real thing and is what the globalists are pushing us towards.

One thing that we have to remember is that we cannot go back to business-as-usual without first fixing our corrupt election system. There’s no point, since we’ll lose every election as long as it goes unchecked. This is the concern with President Trump’s new ad for his PAC that lists the primary issues he’s focusing on with Republican candidates, and there was no mention of Election Fraud. There’s no point in championing conservative politicians and values if our votes don’t matter.

We’ve got to understand that this fight over the 2020 Election is going to be a marathon, not a sprint. Just because we prove fraud through these audits does not mean that Trump can just waltz right back into the White House. Rather, it will be a dragged out fight to the bitter end. Are we ready to go to battle for our country? Are we ready to hold our elected official accountable and remind them that they work for us and better defend the Constitution and our nation from enemies foreign and domestic?

Guys, it’s now or never. We cannot let up. The very idea of America is being shredded apart by these Leftists who stole the election. Now is the time to get engaged. Now is the time to make your voices heard. Are you silenced on social media? Talk directly to your friends and family. See every conversation as an opportunity to red-pill as many as possible. We have the truth on our side, now it’s just about opening people’s eyes.

