Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) signed a bill on Tuesday banning biological males from competing in women’s sports and joined Tucker Carlson on Fox News to discuss the decision.

“We’re standing with our folks. We’re going to do the right thing,” Governor DeSantis said in response to Tucker asking if he’s afraid of pushback from woke corporations.

“As these bills were going through various legislatures, I remember the NCAA put out a statement saying “any state that enacts this. We’re not going to hold events there.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on new bill to protect women’s and girls’ sports: “We have to protect our girls. It is discriminatory to force them to compete against biological males.” pic.twitter.com/CiTBg2wKgs — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 2, 2021 “And so I called the speaker of the house in Florida and I said, “did you hear what they said?” And he’s like, “yeah.” I said, “We definitely got to get this done,” DeSantis explained.

“You can’t be cowed by these organizations or particularly by woke corporations from doing the right thing. And so my view was throughout this whole time, we have to protect our girls.”

“It is discriminatory to force them to compete against biological males,” DeSantis […]

