According to the BBC , as of 9 AM Eastern Standard Time, Yair Lapid, leader of the centrist secular Yesh Atid Party and Naftali Bennett, leader of the ultranationalist Yamina Party have not yet reached an agreement to form a broad “unity” government to end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12 years in power. They have until midnight Israel time to reach an agreement. (5 PM Eastern Time).

According to a Center source in Israel, reports have proliferated today that support for the unity government is in doubt. Support from Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope Party is buckling due to its opposition to demands by Ra’am, an Islamist party. Ra’am has expressed reluctance to enter a government with Bennett because they view him as anti-Arab due to his support of Jewish settlements in the West Bank. If the New Hope Party drops out, a coalition would still be possible with support from the even more radical Arab List Party, but this would drive other members to quit the coalition.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Netanyahu and his supporters are working hard today to pick off one or two Knesset members to deny if the coalition reaches the 61 votes it needs to form a new […]

