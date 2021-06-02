Share the truth















The Iranian navy vessel Kharg burns in a fire that destroyed the ship Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman. (@bbc.com / Twitter screen shot) The largest warship in the Iranian navy caught fire and sank Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman, the latest calamity to strike one of the country’s vessels in recent years amid tensions with the West.

The blaze began about 2:25 a.m. and firefighters tried to contain it, the Fars news agency reported, but their efforts failed to save the Kharg, a 679-foot vessel used to resupply other ships in the fleet at sea and conduct training exercises. State media reported the crew of about 400 fled the ship with about 20 suffering injuries. Iranian navy ship IRIS Kharg sinks in Gulf after catching fire during training mission https://t.co/hKyBHwid8K — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 2, 2021 The vessel sank near the Iranian port of Jask, some 790 miles southeast of Tehran on the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf. Satellite photos from Planet Labs Inc. analyzed by The Associated Press showed the Kharg off Jask, apparently operating normally late Tuesday morning.

