(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) You can see the signs of it ‘most everywhere. The dreaded ‘rona is in retreat — at least in the U.S. The average number of daily “new cases” has dropped off precipitously… Daily New Cases in US (Credit: Worldometers) …as have the number of reported deaths. Daily New Deaths in US (Credit: Worldometers) And three weeks ago, the CDC surprised everyone with its announcement that those who are fully vaccinated could forego masking and social distancing — even indoors.

On top of that, there’s encouraging news indicating that those who had mild cases of COVID may have long-term immunity.

Things are opening up. Ballparks are increasing their capacity . The Indy 500 sported a generous crowd . Big box stores have updated their policies . People are traveling again.

Locally, for my first foray into the grocery store post-CDC announcement, I was uncertain. I brought my mask with me just in case, but the sign on the door simply asked those who aren’t fully vaccinated to mask up. So I kept mine in my pocket and strode in — only to find that about 98% of those in the store still were sporting masks. I felt a bit…awkward. Like […]

