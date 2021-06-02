Share the truth















One of my favorite activists is Kristan Hawkins , president of Students for Life. Her organization alerted The Stream to the hideous implications of a little-noticed policy change regarding experiments on unborn babies, and body parts stolen from them after abortion. So I decided to ask her what she knew. Her answers were … chilling. Experimenting on “Viable” Unborn Babies?

John Zmirak: First, could you please explain to our readers what just changed with regard to the exploitation of aborted babies in medical research?

Kristan Hawkins: The Biden Administration has prioritized fetal tissue experiments , moving quickly to allow the broader abuse of preborn babies remains. And things are about to get even worse.

An influential scientific society has given its approval for research on human embryos in ways that we can’t really fathom today. Up until now, experimenting on growing human embryos more than14 days old was not permitted. Now some scientists want to go much further.

As reported by NPR: The International Society for Stem Cell Research released new guidelines that say it could be permissible to study living human embryos in the lab for longer than two weeks.” They noted that dropping the 14-day end-point concerned some […]

Read the whole story at stream.org

