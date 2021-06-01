Share the truth















Stockholm Syndrome is a psychological phenomenon where “hostages or abuse victims bond with their captors and abusers.” This bonding can occur over days, weeks, or months of captivity and abuse. Rather than being terrorized by their captors, hostages sympathize with them, developing positive feelings, sharing common goals and causes, and essentially falling in love with their captors.

The story behind the Stockholm Syndrome is a 1973 six-day hostage event in a Swedish bank. By the second day, “the hostages were on a first-name basis with their captors, and they started to fear the police more than their abductors.” By the end of the hostage crisis, “the convicts and hostages embraced, kissed and shook hands.”

A modern-day version of the Stockholm Syndrome is playing out after over a year of COVID captivity. Americans have been held hostage by medical czars like Dr Anthony Fauci, totalitarian governors named Cuomo, Newsom, Whitmer, Murphy, and Wolf, and big media, including cable news giants CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News. Americans have been held hostage in their homes for months, told not to wear masks, then to wear one, then two, now none. We were assured that that a BLM protest of thousands is perfectly safe while […]

