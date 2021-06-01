Share the truth















Abortion activists frequently argue that abortion should be a private “choice” between a woman and her doctor. But when millions of taxpayers are forced to pay for that choice – one that results in the destruction of a human life – abortion becomes a public issue in an unmistakable way.

On May 28, President Joe Biden released his proposed budget for fiscal year 2022. His $6 trillion plan made headlines for what it included as much as for what it omitted – namely, the Hyde Amendment . The amendment, a budget rider that prohibits federal funding for abortion and is responsible for saving millions of lives, wasn’t mentioned once. But polling shows that a majority of Americans oppose taxpayer-funded abortion.

While abortion activists criticize Biden for avoiding the word “abortion,” he is continuously proving to be their ally.

This latest move marks a turning point for Biden, who once supported the Hyde Amendment. For decades, he voted against abortion and for Hyde. But he noticeably flipped on the issue as he prepared for the 2020 election and ran on the Democratic Party platform that called to “repeal the Hyde Amendment.” In 2019, Biden condemned Hyde – the day after he reaffirmed his […]

Read the whole story at www.lifenews.com

Share the truth













