Then-President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn leaves the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in Washington on June 24, 2019. (Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images) Former Trump advisor and retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn denied claims over the weekend that he supports a Burma-style coup in the United States.

In comments published on Telegram and Parler, Flynn wrote that mainstream media outlets manipulated his words and took them out of context.

“For all the fake news ‘journalists’: Let me be VERY CLEAR,” he wrote, “there is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort.”

“Any reporting of any other belief by me is a boldface fabrication based on twisted reporting at a lively panel at a conference of Patriotic Americans who love this country, just as I do,” he continued, adding that he is “no stranger to media manipulating my words and therefore let me repeat my response to a question asked at the conference: There is no reason it (a coup) should happen here (in America).”

Sidney Powell, who filed several third-party lawsuits on behalf of former President Donald Trump and who had represented Flynn […]

