Imagine a group of high-level officials from NIH, FDA and CDC sitting around early in the COVID pandemic agreeing on a wait-for-the-vaccine pandemic strategy. Under the leadership of Fauci they would convince the entire White House pandemic task force and then President Trump to put billions of dollars in the Warp Speed project in early April 2020 to quickly create, test and produce COVID vaccines.

Americans need to understand the details of this evil strategy, as more people here and around the world keep dying from Covid, and high numbers die and suffer ill effects from being vaccinated. The strategy is a true crime against humanity.

This is true: Every day more data surfaces on deaths and other ill effects from COVID vaccines. Not that most people would know this if they depend on mainstream and corporate social media for pandemic information. In collusion with governments, big media does not provide daily headlines and data on the ill effects of COVID vaccines. This is necessary to protect the Fauci strategy settled on over a year ago.

As clear as the daily statistics of harm are, the root reason for all the media obfuscation requires honest and painful analysis of what the US and global pandemic strategy is all about. So, here goes.

Starting in early 2020 evil globalists were active behind the scene as the world was mesmerized by a wildly spreading viral pandemic. This strategy was never explicitly and publicly described. It could not be. Because it was sinful.

The cruel basis of this strategy was the acceptance that millions of people would die until the strategy could be fully implemented.

Lives lost were necessary to ensure that trillions of dollars would eventually be made by big drug companies – a classic case of profits over people. The pandemic was seen as a marketing bonanza for big drug companies, a global financial opportunity of epic historic proportions. Here is what the public needs to understand: Public health was sacrificed at the altar of corporate greed.

The most charitable interpretation of the strategy is that vaccine proponents envisioned a life-saving pandemic solution eventually.

But the race to invent and produce COVID vaccines, as we now know, did not produce thoroughly tested and safe vaccines. Now we have unsafe experimental vaccines. And the truth about them must be hidden from public view. Otherwise, the truth would cause the collapse of the entire public health pandemic effort. Faith in governments would melt away as the public realized they were like guinea pigs in a vast global experiment.

Here is the five-part malicious and perhaps criminal strategy:

Block wide use of early and cheap home/outpatient protocols proven in early 2020 to cure and prevent COVID infection. Details on these are in Pandemic Blunder. Another great reference is the article “The Drug that cracked COVID.” It digs into the success of ivermectin. One expert noted “The saddest thing for us is we know this can make a difference and save lives, and it seems like nobody really cares and wants to listen to us.” The eminent Dr. Steven Hatfill, a former White House advisor, has noted; “Hydroxychloroquine was FDA-approved for other conditions, and the physician-directed outpatient use of HCQ would dramatically reduce hospital overloading.”

The esteemed Dr. Peter McCullough made this important point: “All efforts on treatment were dropped. Warp Speed went full tilt for vaccine development, and there was a silencing of any information on treatment.” He has said that 85 percent of COVID deaths can be prevented with treatment. With nearly 600,000 COVID official deaths that means that about 500,000 Americans have died unnecessarily. The medical treatment solution works because the infection is stopped in its initial viral replication phase. In the Fauci strategy, access to generics like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin had to be choked. The federal stockpile of hydroxychloroquine was not used. The pandemic had to boil and create consumer demand for vaccines, even as enormous numbers of people worldwide died unnecessarily. Fauci and other federal doctors failed their oath to first do no harm, meaning their responsibility to act quickly to treat their patients and avoid hospitalization.

Emphasize contagion controls until vaccines became produced in large quantities . Pushing lockdowns, masking and other fear-inducing and liberty-crushing government mandates would help build eventual public acceptance of vaccines as pandemic salvation. Many research projects and medical publications have unequivocally showed that contagion controls do not work sufficiently to kill all spreading of the COVID virus. An example of the stupidity was keeping people in their homes rather than outdoors. Profit from a huge interim market for personal protective materials and equipment, such as ventilators . This was needed as hospitals coped with large numbers of ill people because they had moved beyond the first stage of the COVID infection. An inevitable result from the lack of using treatment protocols, that keeps people out of hospital, and the ineffectiveness of contagion controls. Early treatment is much cheaper and more effective than expensive and painful hospital care. By pushing the purchase of materials for hospitals the government was aiding the economy of China. Push COVID vaccination . Meet the public thirst for a pandemic solution by a mass marketing campaign, strong government coercion and big media cooperation for using new – but still experimental – COVID vaccines. Capitalize on public fear. Use the power of authoritarian politicians to coerce people to take the vaccine whether or not they really needed it. Keep people in the dark about serious side effects. Hold back advocating for blood testing to verify natural immunity obtained by being infected with the virus . The government has not given attention to this; nor big media. Doing so could greatly reduce interest in being vaccinated by probably one-third of the US population that do not need artificial immunity and which might pose health hazards. Interestingly, vaccine testing excluded those who had been infected by the COVID virus and had natural immunity.

It is fair to raise the issue of how President Trump allowed this pandemic strategy to be fully exploited. His biggest failure was to allow Fauci to get both NIH and FDA to block early home/outpatient COVID treatments that could have saved so many lives. Trump bought into the vaccine priority and took credit for Operation Warp Speed; he apparently did not appreciate that blocking effective treatments was needed to create demand for COVID vaccines to the financial benefit of big drug companies. Trump failed to bring into the White House 20 or more front line doctors, academic physicians and epidemiologists who were totally committed to the use of treatment protocols. They could have disarmed the misguided actions of Fauci, NIH and FDA. None of them were on the White House pandemic task force.

Now, to show how evil the strategy is, here is information on COVID vaccine ill effects because now vaccines are being intensely covered by big media and the government.

Dr. Peter McCullough has recently said that “if this were any other vaccine it would have been pulled from the market by now for safety reasons.” “Based on the safety data now, I can no longer recommend it. There are over 4,000 dead Americans, there are over 10,000 in Europe that die on days one, two and three after the vaccine,” said McCullough.

This is the reality for the COVID vaccines: As of May 7, there have been 192,954 adverse-event reports associated with COVID vaccines reported to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System [VAERS], including 4,057 deaths. Previous studies, including one from Harvard University, estimate that only 1 to 10 percent of all vaccine-related ill effects get reported to VAERS. In other words, there are probably more people dying from the COVID vaccines than has been reported. Importantly, as to informed consent, people receiving the vaccine are not told about the CDC data.

For comparison: There are 20 to 30 deaths reported every year to VAERS related to the flu shot. That’s with 195 million receiving flu shots, far more than COVID fully vaccinated people to this point.

Dr. Marty Makary, a truth-telling Johns Hopkins physician, has made the point that “natural immunity works” and it is wrong to vilify those who don’t want the vaccine because they have already recovered from the virus. “There is more data on natural immunity than there is on vaccinated immunity, because natural immunity has been around longer,” he emphasized. “We’ve got to start respecting people who choose not to get the vaccine instead of demonizing them,” Makary said.

A detailed statement in early May 2021 by 57 health and medical professionals from the US and other nations emphasized “the risks of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination have been minimized or ignored by health organizations and government authorities.” The group advocated “halting mass vaccination.”

With members from 30 countries, the Doctors for COVID Ethics group has strongly expressed concerns that COVID vaccines have been inadequately tested and monitored. And that they represent dangerous medical experimentation whose risks outweigh their benefits. “Due to immunological priming, risks of clotting, bleeding and other adverse events can be expected to increase with each re-vaccination and each intervening coronavirus exposure,” was said. “Over time, whether months or years, this renders both vaccination and coronaviruses dangerous to young and healthy age groups, for whom without vaccination COVID-19 poses no substantive risk,” they argued. Also, they are serious violations of medical ethics and citizens’ medical rights. Their use constitutes clear and egregious violations of the Nuremberg Code, they said. This has also been said by Dr. McCullough.

Dr. Michael Yeadon worked as the vice president and chief scientist in a drug discovery research unit at Pfizer, one of the major vaccine makers. He has said many controversial things. “There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic.” Also, vaccines are “going to be used to damage your health and possibly kill you. Seriously. I can see no sensible interpretation other than a serious attempt at mass depopulation.” And this warning: “Everything your government has told you about this virus, everything you need to do to stay safe, is a lie.”

Dr. Joseph Mercola said the vaccine actually is gene editing that impairs your body’s natural immune response. “They are going to kill more people with this vaccine than deaths caused from SARS-COV-2,” he said. He has a recent article “The Many Ways in Which COVID Vaccines May Harm Your Health.” It provides detailed scientific and medical information and insights from acknowledged experts Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., and Judy Mikovits, Ph.D. A big point is that latent viruses may flare if you receive the COVID Vaccine, explaining many of the current problems. For example, vaccinated patients are reporting herpes and shingles infection following COVID-19 vaccination, which you’d expect if your Type I interferon pathway is disabled. “Basically, you’ve got these latent viruses that are not bothering you at all until your immune system gets completely distracted by this crazy thing going on in the spleen with all this messenger RNA and all these spike proteins,” Seneff said. Also, “immune cells are distracted from their other job of keeping these viruses in check. So, you get these other conditions showing up, and there are several. There’s Bell’s palsy (facial palsy), for example. There are over 1,200 cases of Bell’s palsy reported after the vaccine in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS.” “It’s just an explosion of a nightmare of crippling every area of your immune response,” Mikovits said.

Here is what Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi a prominent German virologist has pointed out regarding his vaccine concerns:

vaccine was not tested on individuals that are most likely to die of the coronavirus: elderly people with pre-existing conditions

test subjects were “young, healthy people”

half of subjects had fever, chills, muscle aches, aching limbs, headaches, and they felt sick

gene-altering messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine is still unknown scientifically and medically.

vaccine can contribute an adverse overreaction to subsequent naturally occurring infections.

the possibility of autoimmune disease

French virologist and 2008 Nobel Prize winner in medicine Dr. Luc Montagnier has called mass COVID vaccination “unthinkable” and a historical blunder that is “creating the variants” and leading to deaths from the disease. He says it is “A scientific error as well as a medical error. It is an unacceptable mistake.” Many epidemiologists know it and are “silent” about the problem, Montagnier said.

Yale Professor Dr. Harvey Risch revealed recently that the majority of people now coming down with COVID-19 have been vaccinated against the virus. Frontline clinician Dr. Brian Tyson has agreed with this. This should raise concerns about the wisdom of getting vaccinated. It is consistent with the careful language from the government that COVID vaccines only prevent serious health impacts and deaths.

Indeed, fully vaccinated people can get reinfected with COVID, known as breakthrough infections. According to CDC, as of April 30, around 10,000 Americans had developed these, out of 100 million vaccinated people. But the breakthrough data may be a serious undercount.

Israel has been praised for having the highest vaccination rate per capita in the world. The Israeli People’s Committee reported in April that there have been 1,000-1,100 deaths in proximity to COVID vaccination and a total of 2,066 adverse events. Noted was the absence of media coverage of the ill effects of vaccination. The report concluded: “Never has a vaccine injured so many!” Note that the population in Israel approaches just 9 million, making the level of vaccine negative impacts very significant.

An action that merits public support is a lawsuit brought by America’s Frontline Doctors against the government to block COVID vaccination in children. This makes perfect sense because CDC data has always shown that children have no significant health risks from COVID. Other lawsuits nationwide attempt to prevent employers from requiring employees to be vaccinated; sometime citing the assertion that employees are being forced to be guinea pigs.

To sum up, betting everything on a successful vaccination program is the cornerstone of what secretly became the global pandemic strategy. To make the “plandemic” successful it was necessary to block as widely as possible the use of cheap, effective early treatment protocols. No chance for the public to decide whether this tradeoff was acceptable. Now, over 500,000 American lives have been lost unnecessarily and probably over 3 million worldwide because of this wait-for-the-vaccine strategy. And drug companies are raking in billions of dollars.

Dr. Joel S. Hirschhorn, as a full professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, directed a medical research program between the colleges of engineering and medicine. At the Congressional Office of Technology Assessment and the National Governors Association, he directed major health-related studies. He has testified at over 50 U.S. Senate and House hearings and authored hundreds of articles in journals and on websites, plus op-ed articles in major newspapers. He has been an executive volunteer at a major hospital for more than 10 years. His newest book is Pandemic Blunder.

