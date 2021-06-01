Share the truth















Today, The Two Mikes spoke with Dr. Lawrence Sellin, who holds a Ph.D. in physiology, a M.A. in Biology and is a U.S. Army Colonel (ret’d). His work focuses on the manner in which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), by fusing its military and scientific communities, developed — that is weaponized — the Covid-19 virus and deployed it with deadly impact in the United States and elsewhere in the world.

Dr. Sellin explained that an essential component of the CCP’s development of bioweapons lies in its cooperation with major U.S. and western universities, as well as with the U.S. government’s health bureaucracy.

In regard to the latter, Dr. Fauci and his organization have both funded and participated in the CCP’s Covid experiments. In so doing, Fauci and his people were not subjected to any kind of national-security oversight and so were more or less free to do as they wished with the CCP without much, if any, consideration for U.S. national security.

He then declared it is almost certainly a weapon. Colonel Mike asked Dr. Sellin if the Chinese Communist Party could be trying to use animals to spread diseases to enemies like the United States, his answer was shocking.

“If you look at the People’s Liberation Army biological warfare plan, they describe what you just described, that using animals as vectors who are delivering diseases” he said. “This gets back to the kind of stuff which I mentioned earlier, which is one criterium in determining what is a good virus for a biological weapon is can you have a built in excuse, so to speak, to blame it on nature, to avoid responsibility and accountability for using a biological weapon.”

The use of a biological weapon would be so frowned upon by the international community that China likely wouldn’t survive for very long. Their relationships with most other countries would deteriorate immediately, collapsing their export-dependent economy and causing massive amounts of strife that would likely topple the Chinese Communist Party.

“One can say very clearly — it’s proof for the theory you just described — Covid-19, what have they done?” he asked. “They’ve created, essentially, a biological weapon. You can’t do the things they’ve done with that virus and say it’s not a weapon. It’s been altered in such a way that you wouldn’t do that if you were just studying nature.”

During this interview, The Two Mikes kept their mouths shut as much as possible, no easy task, so that Dr. Sellin, an expert in medical science and national security, could speak his piece. He did so eloquently, cogently, and understandably, and in a way that frankly described the manner in which the CCP attacked America with a bioweapon and how it is likely to repeat the act so long as it is not punished.

For recent talks by Dr. Sellin see:

If China gets away with it, we really can’t blame them. The evidence is clear, but both our government and mainstream media refuse to acknowledge the obvious. China is already at war with us. We’re just pretending they’re not.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













