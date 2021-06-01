Share the truth















Three people were killed and 29 others injured this weekend in Chicago. While this Memorial Day weekend saw fewer shootings than last year, 2021 as a whole has already seen more shootings than in 2020.

According to the Chicago Tribune , one of the victims came under fire on the sidewalk. A gunman attacked the 40-year-old Monday night. After being struck several times, the victim died later in the hospital.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the face while driving, but survived. Northwestern Memorial Hospital treated him promptly after the shooting, after midnight Sunday.

The Tribune reported that the spokeswoman for the Cook County medical examiner’s office Natalia Derevyanny, claimed that 2021 saw 28% more gun homicides in the city than in 2020.

