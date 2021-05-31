Share the truth















President Trump went on Newsmax with Dick Morris to discuss, among other things, the border crisis. His criticism of Joe Biden’s agenda and weak policies was sharp, but he does not believe the Biden administration is doing it on purpose. Instead of pushing for open borders as many believe, Trump thinks Biden is simply incompetent.

Article from The Liberty Daily.

“If he would have done nothing we would have had, right now, the strongest border in history,” Trump said. “All he had to do is nothing. I had everything worked out with the other countries whether it’s Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico.”

Trump highlighted his highly successful “Stay In Mexico” policy in which migrants applying for asylum had to remain on the other side of the border until their asylum hearing. This deterred tens if not hundreds of thousands of migrants because they knew they couldn’t apply and then disappear into the U.S. interior.

“It is just crazy what they did and the question is do they do it out of incompetence, which I happen to think, or they do it because they really believe open borders are good for this

country which they’re not,” he said. “We won’t have a country. They’re destroying our country.”

The border crisis has surged since the moment Biden was sworn into office. Meanwhile, the White House has done everything it can with its proxies in the mainstream media to hide the truth from the American people.

Morris asked Trump if he thought, based on the tremendous gains he had in the Hispanic vote, whether Republicans could eventually carry a majority of Latinos. Trump said it was possible because Hispanics are “entrepreneurial” and appreciate the freedoms Republicans offer to small business owners, freedoms Democrats invariably try to take away in favor of their corporate masters.

As long as we continue to allow mainstream media, Big Tech, and leftist academia control the narrative, it will be challenging to prompt a switch away from the Democratic Party. But many minorities, especially Hispanics, are embracing the conservative policies proposed by populist Republicans like Trump.

If there’s one thing I disagree with in Trump’s comments, it’s that he believes Biden and the Democrats are simply incompetent and are not attempting to destroy the nation through open borders. Yes, they’re incompetent, but they’re also anti-American.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













