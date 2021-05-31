Share the truth















Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke out against the unconstitutional continued persecution of the Jan. 6 protesters.

The US Government has arrested somewhere near 450 US citizens for the protests at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Many of those patriots were arrested by the FBI after they were welcomed into the US Capitol by police officers that day.

(This we know for a fact.)

And many of the men and women arrested continue to be held in isolation without trial.

This is unconstituional. But we are living in an unconstitutional era.

The Democrats and many, many Republicans, like Liz Cheney, support this.

The weak GOP has done NOTHING to stand up for the constitutional rights of these people.

But Russian FM Lavrov is speaking out against the persecution of these men and women.

What a disgrace that the Russian leader has more balls than Republican leaders.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says Russia is monitoring the persecution of those behind the January 6 riot

