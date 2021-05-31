Share the truth















Lincoln Memorial (Wally Gobetz / Flickr / CC / Cropped) Robert Wilkie, former secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) during the Trump administration, told Breitbart News that Democrats are trying to remove words from Abraham Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address from the VA’s motto, everywhere it appears.

Wilkie emphasized the importance of this proposal ahead of Memorial Day in an interview on a special edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with host Joel Pollak.

The current VA motto is: To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise “To care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan” by serving and honoring the men and women who are America’s veterans. The motto is based on a specific quote from Lincoln’s Second Inaugural: With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan, to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations. Several […]

