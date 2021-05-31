Share the truth















During this weekend’s “For God & Country Patriot Roundup” in Dallas, Texas, former national security advisor General Michael Flynn told a crowd “there’s no reason” a military-led coup couldn’t take place in America.

When a retired U.S. Marine attending the conference asked Flynn, “Why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here?” Flynn responded, “No reason. It should happen here.” The clip went viral and was predictably met with calls to cancel the popular general.

Multiple Twitter users said Flynn should be court-martialed or arrested. In response to Flynn, failed commentator-turned-YouTuber Keith Olbermann released an unhinged tirade aimed at Republicans, calling tens of millions of Americans “terrorists” who should be treated as such. It’s laughable to see the left become so enraged about the remark after four years of anti-Trump hatred, even attempting actual coups of their own.

For example, the waste of tax dollars known as the Mueller investigation that found no proof of alleged Trump’s “Russian collusion,” and impeachment hearings #1 and #2, were both failed attempts at removing him from office.

In fact, Democrats celebrated when Joe Biden suggested military members would “escort” Trump from the White House if he challenged the 2020 election results.

Worse than a military coup, left-wing […]

