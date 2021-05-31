Share the truth















The Illinois State Police released video of the murder of Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. Officer Oberheim was shot and killed after responding to a domestic disturbance on May 19th, 2021. Officers made contact with a suspect who fatally shot Officer Oberheim and wounded a second officer. The suspect was fatally wounded in the exchange. Read the full story here:

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/05/champaign-police-officer-killed-another-wounded-in-gunfight-suspect-killed/

This piece was written by Ray Dietrich on May 30, 2021. It originally appeared in RedVoiceMedia.com and is used by permission.

Read more at RedVoiceMedia.com:

LEO Round Table: When The Moon Precedes A Taser Faceplant

LEO Round Table: Good Samaritan Gets Bloody Helping Cop In Scuffle

(VIDEO) Biden Hits On Young Girl From Stage? (+ Biden Creeper Compilation)

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of LifeZette.

Read the whole story at www.lifezette.com

Share the truth













