The Illinois State Police released video of the murder of Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. Officer Oberheim was shot and killed after responding to a domestic disturbance on May 19th, 2021. Officers made contact with a suspect who fatally shot Officer Oberheim and wounded a second officer. The suspect was fatally wounded in the exchange. Read the full story here:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/05/champaign-police-officer-killed-another-wounded-in-gunfight-suspect-killed/
This piece was written by Ray Dietrich on May 30, 2021. It originally appeared in RedVoiceMedia.com and is used by permission.
Read more at RedVoiceMedia.com:
LEO Round Table: When The Moon Precedes A Taser Faceplant
LEO Round Table: Good Samaritan Gets Bloody Helping Cop In Scuffle
(VIDEO) Biden Hits On Young Girl From Stage? (+ Biden Creeper Compilation)
The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of LifeZette.
Read the whole story at www.lifezette.com