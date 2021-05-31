Share the truth















Two Ohio lawmakers plan to introduce a resolution this week calling for a convention of states to address the size of the federal government.

State Reps. Riordan McClain (R-Upper Sandusky) and Craig Riedel (R-Defiance) said they plan to introduce the resolution, which would create a convention that could discuss the topics of “limiting the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, term limits for Congress and other government officials, and fiscal restraints for the federal government.”

“The size and scope of the federal government have long been unsustainable, and we have waited long enough for Congress to fix itself,” McClain said.

Having 34 states — or two-thirds of the 50 states — call for a convention is one of two mechanisms to propose a constitutional amendment. The other is direct action from Congress.

Fifteen other states have passed a similar resolution. Georgia was the first state to pass a resolution to create a convention in March 2016. Since then, Alaska, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Indiana, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arizona, North Dakota, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Utah and Mississippi have passed a resolution, according to the organization Convention of States Action .

Nine other states — New Mexico, Iowa, South Dakota, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia, […]

